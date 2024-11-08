TIA Remain Closed 10 Hours A Day From today

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) will remain closed for 10 hours a day for the next five months, starting today.

The closure is part of a project to upgrade the airport, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The Air Transport Capacity Enhancement Project includes the widening of the southwest taxiway, the international apron (toward the north), and the hangar apron (toward the east). The total estimated cost of these upgrades is Rs 15 billion.

During the closure period, which will last from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am, no flights will operate. The airport’s usual hours of operation, which are from 6:00 am to 2:00 am, will be affected.

According to Project Chief Dipendra Shrestha, the taxiway will be expanded to run parallel to the airport's runway. The closure is warranted for a safety reason, he added.

Presently, Nepal has three international airports: Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini, and Pokhara International Airport. The latter two airports began operations after TIA, which has been in operation for nearly 74 years.

Previously, in 2077 BS, TIA's runway was expanded to 3,300 meters, with the airport being closed for 12 hours a day during that period. Similarly, in 2075 BS, the runway was fully resurfaced with blacktop, requiring a 10-hour daily suspension of flights for about four months. During those closures, approximately 30% of domestic and international flights were suspended.

TIA handles over 200 domestic flights and around 100 international flights daily, and the ongoing upgrades aim to further enhance its capacity and safety standards.