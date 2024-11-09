KOICA, SDC and MoLESS Sign MOU to Enhance Cooperation in Labor Migration and Employment

Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security (MoLESS), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to establish a close collaboration to provide comprehensive support for migrants, returnees and their families in Nepal.

The MoU was signed by Jib Lal Bhusal, Joint Secretary of MoLESS, Dr. Danielle Meuwly, Ambassador of the Switzerland to Nepal and Kong Mooheon Country Director of KOICA Nepal. The understanding outlines a collaborative framework to address key challenges in labor migration, ensure fair employment opportunities, and foster sustainable economic growth.

The KOICA Project for Strengthening Stage-wise support system for the stable reintegration of Korea Returnee Migrants in Nepal (K-HaMiProject), the SDC Project for Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers (ReMi Project) and the SDC supported government Program for Safer Migration (SaMi Program). All these 3 projects are being implemented in close collaboration with the MoLESS.

The main components of the MOU are a) Collaboration between MoLESS, KOICA and SDC regarding information sharing for cohesive migration messaging b) Support for the Returnee Migrants workers through various information content c) Digital Solutions through K-HaMi app development for the benefit of migrants, returnees and their families based on a Digital Roadmap developed by MoLESS d) Collaboration and coordination with GoN Stakeholders. Most importantly, the MOU aims to establish very close coordination mechanism between the Nepali Government stakeholders and key development partners working in this sector.

“This partnership is crucial for addressing the complexities of labor migration and ensuring that employment practices align with our national goals. Together, we aim to enhance the well-being of workers while supporting economic development”, Said Mr. Jib Lal Bhusal, Joint Secretary, MoLESS during the MOU Signing.

Dr. Danielle Meuwly stated that “this MOU reflects our shared commitment to fostering an equitable labor market that benefits all stakeholders and we believe that through this collaboration, we can create meaningful opportunities for returnees”.

Similarly, Kong Mooheon, Country Director, KOICA Nepal Office expressed his belief on MOU to benefit the large number of Korea returnees in utilizing their skills and establishing enterprise, which can generate employment and contribute in economic growth of the country.

The MOU signing also commemorated the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Nepal and Korea. The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, agriculture, education(technical), vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991.