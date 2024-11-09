. US Demands Qatar Move Hamas Office Out Of The Country

Amid a deadlock in Israel-Hamas talks on a pause in fighting in Gaza, the United States has been found to have demanded one of the mediators, Qatar, to move Hamas' office in its capital Doha out of the country.

The continuing talks on a pause in fighting and the release of hostages, which the United States and other countries are brokering, are facing difficulties as Israel has stepped up attacks on northern Gaza.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed the request in an interview with NHK on Friday.

The official said, "Hamas leaders should no longer be welcome in capitals of any US partner".

Reuters news agency says Qatar issued the request to Hamas leaders about 10 days ago, but Hamas officials deny it.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces said on Friday that the country is planning to reopen the Kissufim crossing on the border between Israel and Gaza.

Israel's stepped-up attacks on northern Gaza have caused food shortages, and the United States has repeatedly urged the country to improve the humanitarian situation.