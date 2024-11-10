As the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has been trying to stop the moment demanding clarifications for no reason, Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity, has been travelling remote parts of Nepal to complete the stall transmission lines and hydropower projects under construction or damaged by recent floods.

With his constant efforts including the regular inspection visits, two highly important transmission lines projecgs, one damaged by flood in eastern Nepal and 220 kV Chillime Transmission line project, have completed recently.

Dharapani 220 kV Substation under construction, excavation in final stage

Under the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project, a substation of 220 KV capacity is under construction at Nason Rural Municipality-1 Dharapani in Manang.

In his efforts, MD Ghising recently visited construction site of 220 kV Marsyangdi Projects meeting people, officials involved in the construction issuing necessary directions. He visited up to Chame, remote district headquarter of Manag.

Under the project, the construction of 220 kV substation under construction in Masryangdi Rural Municipality-3 Khudi of Lamjung has reached its final stage. Dharapani and Khudi substations will have power transformers of 220-132 KV, 100 MVA and 132-33 KV, 30 MVA and 220-132 KV, 160 MVA and 132-33 KV, 50 MVA capacity respectively. Necessary arrangement of electricity supply has been made locally in both the substations.

After the construction is completed and the local power supply from the substation starts, the power supply of Lamjung and Manang will be reliable and of high quality.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising requested everyone to participate in the construction of transmission lines and substations by adding more manpower and having detailed discussions with the construction professionals about the progress of substation and transmission line construction, the problems encountered, the work completion schedule, etc.

In addition, MD Ghising has discussed with the local residents of Dharapani area and requested them to provide necessary support in the construction of substation and transmission line.

"Construction of contracted hydropower projects to connect the Masryangdi Corridor transmission line has already started, so the construction of this line should be completed as soon as possible, the construction should be accelerated with special attention to schedule, quality of work, etc.," Ghising said.

"The power of the national transmission line has reached Manang despite the geographical difficulties, but there is a problem of reliable and quality power supply. To improve the supply, the construction of the transmission line and substation should be completed as soon as possible."

Stating that the project is always ready to meet the legitimate demands of the local residents around the substation construction site, he mentioned that the work has been progressed in a planned manner to improve the electricity supply of the tourist place Manang.

The Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project has been started for the electricity generated from Masryangdi and its tributaries to flow into the national transmission system. About 1,600 megawatts of electricity can be transmitted through the transmission line.

Under the project, the construction of the 114 km double circuit transmission line from Bharatpur in Chitwan to Dharapani in Manang has been divided into three packages. Under the first package, about 68 km transmission line from Udipur to New Bharatpur Substation via Markichoke in Tanahun is under construction. Out of 199 towers in this section, 125 foundations have been laid. 65 towers have been erected. Work is underway at the rest of the locations.

Under the second package, the construction of 220 kV substations has been completed at Udipur in Lamjung and Bharatpur in Chitwan.

Under the third package, Dharapani-Khudi-Udipur 46 km transmission line and Dharapani and Khudi substations are under construction. The foundations of 17 towers have been laid in the Khudi-Udipur transmission line section of about 16 km. 8 have been erected. Under this section, some local residents of Beisanhar Municipality-8 have been obstructing the construction for the past two years, demanding that the route of the transmission line should be changed and if the line is not moved, 100% compensation should be given for the land under the right-of-way.

12 towers are to be constructed at that location. The compensation amount for the acquisition of land for the construction of the tower has been determined and about 80 percent of the land owners have already received the amount.

MD Ghising requested the Chief District Officer of Lamjung, Buddha Bahadur Gurung, to provide necessary assistance and facilitation to solve the problems encountered in the Udipur-Udipur section.

Construction has been obstructed for two years, we have repeatedly expressed our commitment to fulfill the legitimate demands of the local people and are working accordingly, the construction of such an important transmission line cannot be stopped anymore. For this, the necessary support should be facilitated", he urged the Chief District Officer.

Stating that facilitation and coordination is being done by the local administration to remove the obstacles in the construction, Chief District Officer Gurung said that necessary support will be provided for the construction of national priority transmission lines.

Khudi-Dharapani section is in the process of evaluation of private land to be acquired for construction of transmission line. In this section, a transmission line has to be constructed in a geographically difficult and challenging location.

The overall estimated cost of the project under construction is around 16 billion rupees with the investment of the Nepal government and authorities and the concessional loan of the European Investment Bank (EIB).