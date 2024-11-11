President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting

President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting

Nov. 11, 2024, 8:44 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a brief meeting.

They met on the aircraft from Doha, Qatar to Baku, Azerbaijan to participate in the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29).

During the meeting, there was a brief discussion between them about the problems caused by climate change.

"Climate change is a common problem for all of us. We all have to come together to solve this problem to protect the mountains, the Earth and the human community," the President's press advisor Kiran Pokharel, quoted the President as saying during the conversation.

Secretary General Guterres visited President Paudel where he was seated. President Paudel has arrived here via Doha, Qatar, leading a high-level Nepali delegation to participate in the COP29 summit, which started today. (RSS)

Agencies

