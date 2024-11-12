Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister

Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister

Nov. 12, 2024, 6:39 p.m.

Ishiba Shigeru, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, has emerged victorious in a runoff vote for prime minister in the Lower House of the Japanese Diet. He becomes the country's 103rd Prime Minister.

Ishiba garnered 221 votes from Lower House members, in comparison to 160 votes for Noda. He also secured the most votes in the Upper House, where the ruling coalition holds a majority.

Ishiba is expected to form his new Cabinet later on Monday and hold a news conference to discuss his next moves.

Ishiba's Cabinet resigned en masse at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Monday morning. A special Diet session is scheduled in the afternoon to elect the country's next prime minister.

The LDP-led ruling coalition lost its majority in the Lower House election on October 27. This means the vote for prime minister is expected to go to a runoff between Ishiba and Noda Yoshihiko, president of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Agencies

NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries
Nov 12, 2024
Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina
Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement
Nov 12, 2024
Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days
Nov 11, 2024
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting
Nov 11, 2024

More on International

Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina By Agencies 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By Agencies 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
COP29 Climate Meting Starts In Azerbaijan Amid Uncertainties Over US Cooperation After Donald Trump’s Victory By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Indonesian President Prabowo’s China Visit Focus On Strong Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden and Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Signs Law On Ratification Of Strategic Partnership Treaty With North Korea By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days By Agencies Nov 11, 2024
Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75