President Paudel Returns Home From Azerbaijan Visit

Nov. 15, 2024, 10:51 a.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has arrived in Kathmandu after attending and addressing the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.  

President received a warm welcome in his homeland from Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal, and other high-level officials at the Tribhuvan International Airport. 

The annual UN climate conference began on November 11 in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan.    

Paudel had reached Baku to participate in COP29 at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He addressed the 'World Leaders Climate Action Summit' on Tuesday. On the occasion, he reminded the world community to protect mountains for the protection of the planet Earth.   

President Paudel is accompanied by First Lady Sabita Paudel, Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, advisors of the President, and high-ranking officials of the government. TRN Online

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

