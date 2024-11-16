Japan's PM Ishiba, Xi Agree To Work On 'Constructive' Bilateral Ties

Japan's PM Ishiba, Xi Agree To Work On 'Constructive' Bilateral Ties

Nov. 16, 2024, 10:02 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese President Xi Jinping have confirmed that they will work to build constructive and stable bilateral relations. Ishiba expressed Japan's concerns over increasing Chinese military activities and the two agreed to continue dialogue regardless of differing opinions.

The two leaders met for about 30 minutes in Peru's capital Lima on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday, local time. It was their first summit talks.

Ishiba told reporters after the meeting that he and Xi confirmed a broad direction to promote comprehensively a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and build constructive and stable bilateral ties.

The two countries agreed in September that China would resume imports of Japanese seafood after a suspension that followed Japan's discharge of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Water used to cool molten fuel at the plant has been mixing with rain and groundwater. The accumulated water is being treated to remove most radioactive substances, but still contains tritium.

Before releasing the treated water into the ocean, the plant's operator dilutes it to reduce tritium levels to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's guidance level for drinking water.

Ishiba said he and Xi confirmed that the two sides would implement their agreement steadily. He said he takes it seriously that Xi commented on the matter.

Ishiba said Xi also referred to China resuming Japanese beef imports and expanding rice imports from Japan.

The prime minister said he conveyed to Xi his country's concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and China's expanding military activities.

He said he and Xi agreed to continue talks regardless of differing views.

On the fatal stabbing of a Japanese school boy in China, Ishiba asked Xi to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the country. He said Xi vowed to secure the safety for all foreigners, including Japanese people.

Ishiba said he and Xi were able to exchange views from a broad perspective and their talks went well.

He said he hopes the two sides will communicate with each other frequently through visits at all levels. He expressed hope that they will work together to reduce challenges and concerns while increasing cooperation and coordination.

The prime minister said he became strongly aware of the importance of leaders meeting face to face.

Agencies

NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries
Nov 12, 2024
Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina
Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement
Nov 12, 2024
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister
Nov 12, 2024
Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days
Nov 11, 2024

More on International

Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina By Agencies 4 days ago
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By Agencies 4 days ago
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister By Agencies 4 days ago
COP29 Climate Meting Starts In Azerbaijan Amid Uncertainties Over US Cooperation After Donald Trump’s Victory By Agencies 4 days, 22 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo’s China Visit Focus On Strong Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
Biden and Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday By Agencies 5 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Micro-aggressions in Daily Life: Subliminal Discrimination against LGBTQI++ Communities By Arya Kharel Nov 16, 2024
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi To Pay Official Visit To Nepal From November 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2024
Nepal Exported 40 MW Electricty To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2024
NOC Hikes The Prices Diesel Price By Rs 3 Per Litre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2024
WePOWER Launches National Chapter In Nepal To Strengthen Women’s Roles In The Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75