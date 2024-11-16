Japan's PM Ishiba, Xi Agree To Work On 'Constructive' Bilateral Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese President Xi Jinping have confirmed that they will work to build constructive and stable bilateral relations. Ishiba expressed Japan's concerns over increasing Chinese military activities and the two agreed to continue dialogue regardless of differing opinions.

The two leaders met for about 30 minutes in Peru's capital Lima on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday, local time. It was their first summit talks.

Ishiba told reporters after the meeting that he and Xi confirmed a broad direction to promote comprehensively a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" and build constructive and stable bilateral ties.

The two countries agreed in September that China would resume imports of Japanese seafood after a suspension that followed Japan's discharge of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Water used to cool molten fuel at the plant has been mixing with rain and groundwater. The accumulated water is being treated to remove most radioactive substances, but still contains tritium.

Before releasing the treated water into the ocean, the plant's operator dilutes it to reduce tritium levels to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's guidance level for drinking water.

Ishiba said he and Xi confirmed that the two sides would implement their agreement steadily. He said he takes it seriously that Xi commented on the matter.

Ishiba said Xi also referred to China resuming Japanese beef imports and expanding rice imports from Japan.

The prime minister said he conveyed to Xi his country's concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and China's expanding military activities.

He said he and Xi agreed to continue talks regardless of differing views.

On the fatal stabbing of a Japanese school boy in China, Ishiba asked Xi to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the country. He said Xi vowed to secure the safety for all foreigners, including Japanese people.

Ishiba said he and Xi were able to exchange views from a broad perspective and their talks went well.

He said he hopes the two sides will communicate with each other frequently through visits at all levels. He expressed hope that they will work together to reduce challenges and concerns while increasing cooperation and coordination.

The prime minister said he became strongly aware of the importance of leaders meeting face to face.