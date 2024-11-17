Finance Minister Paudel Directs To Meet Revenue Target

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned government officials to carry out their works effectively to collect tax as per target.

He said the performance of the Inland Revenue Department and the subordinate offices must not be slow off the mark. Minister Paudel said it while addressing a programme organized on the occasion of the 'National Tax Day, 2081' here today.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the performance at Department and its subordinate bodies. They are weak as compared to the last fiscal year. "Be more serious to achieve revenue target," Paudel reiterated.

According to him, modernization of tax administration, minimization of cost, development of technological workforce and expansion of tax net should be priorities. How we can expand the remit of inland revenues should be equally focused, he made aware.

The DPM further said, "It is every citizen's duty to pay tax. There should be harmonious relations between tax payers and tax administration. The tax administration must not hassle taxpayers."

On the occasion, Finance Secretary Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire however said once the national economy was made vibrant and investment atmosphere created, tax net would be expanded automatically. "In addition to collecting tax, we need making economic activities dynamic," he said.

Dr Ghimire viewed although there was a slow progress in economy, it was not that bad either. "It is wrong to claim that our economy is not in good state. We don't have speed, but there no point in panicking," he underlined.

Despite the liquidity in normal state, the investment and economic activities are yet to gain pace. Lone efforts of government do not yield results. Discussions are underway with private sectors to spur economic activities, he informed.

Revenue Secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said there is revenue administration to address the problems facing private sectors. Efforts are on for policy and structural fronts for revenue reform, according to him.

Entrepreneur Raj Bahadur Saha, the largest taxpayer under income category in the last fiscal year, said political instability was a major obstruction to investment-friendly atmosphere. (RSS)