Nepal-Canada Parliamentary Exchanges Stressed

Nov. 21, 2024, 10:24 a.m.

Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, Bharat Raj Paudyal paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Greg Fergus at the latter's office in Ottawa. 

According to the Nepali Embassy in Ottawa, matters related to Nepal-Canada relations as well as mutual interests and benefits were discussed during the meeting held on Wednesday afternoon.    

Ambassador Paudyal stressed the need for expanding economic partnership between the two countries and cooperation between the parliaments of Nepal and Canada as well as parliamentary exchanges. (RSS)

