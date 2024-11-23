Government and World Bank Launch $128 Million Project to Improve Nepal’s Provincial and Local Road Network

Nov. 23, 2024, 7:39 p.m.

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank jointly launched the $128 million (equivalent to NRs. 17.15 billion) Provincial and Local Roads Improvement Program-Phase 1 today.

The project aims to enhance the connectivity, efficiency, resilience, and safety of Nepal’s provincial and local road network while also strengthening the government's ability to manage the road network. The program will be implemented by the Ministry of Urban Development in coordination with the provincial and local levels.

The project was launched by Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh in the presence of provincial ministers of physical infrastructure and development from Sudurpashchim, Karnali, and Madhesh provinces.

“This project promotes the spirit of federalism embodied in the constitution bringing together the three tiers of government to work for the benefit of Nepalis. The focus of the project on environment-friendly and climate-resilient construction techniques and five-year maintenance component is key to supporting sustainable infrastructure development,” said Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh.

The first phase of the project will upgrade and improve 180km of selected provincial roads and bridges, undertake maintenance of 400km and 700km of existing provincial roads and bridges respectively, and construct 100km of all-weather roads and bridges to provide connectivity to prioritized municipalities and local levels.

"This project will help improve Nepal's road infrastructure with a focus on resilience, and safety," said David Sislen, World Bank Regional Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “By working closely with the Government of Nepal, we are committed to ensuring better access to essential services and economic opportunities for millions of Nepalis.”

The first of the three-phase project will be implemented in Sudurpashchim, Karnali, and Madhesh provinces and 13 municipalities which will be scaled up in future phases. About one million people are expected to benefit from improved access to all-weather, resilient, and safe provincial and local roads and bridges.

At the launch event, a tri-partite memorandum of understanding was signed between the federal, provincial, and local governments of Sudurpashchim, Karnali, and Madhesh provinces for the implementation of the project.

The project will incorporate several best practices, such as five-year performance-based maintenance combined with construction contracts, routine maintenance conducted by self-help groups, complementary community-led infrastructure projects, pilot testing alternative connectivity methods and rural transport services, development of approach roads, and implementation of an online program monitoring and management system.

