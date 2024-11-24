CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home

CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home

Nov. 24, 2024, 7:23 p.m.

General Upendra Dwivedi, , Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and Sunita Dwivedi returned home today after a successful five-day official visit to Nepal.

Major General Prem Dhoj Adhikari, Head of Department, Department of Military Operations and his wife bade farewell to General Dwivedi and Mrs Dwivedi at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

General Dwivedi had arrived in Kathmandu on 20 November 2024on the official invitation extended by COAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

During the visit, General Dwivedi was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ram Chandra Poudel. Similarly, General Dwivedi paid a courtesy call to President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army.

He visited Army Command &Staff College, Shivapuri and Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara. Likewise, he offered prayers at the Muktinath temple, Mustang and experienced the mountain flight.

Nepali Army firmly believes that such high level visits will help to further cement the friendship between two militaries and two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rasuwagadhi And Sanjen Begin Generating Electricity
Nov 24, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto
Nov 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces
Nov 24, 2024
Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus
Nov 23, 2024
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara
Nov 23, 2024

More on National

Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 32 minutes ago
Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Government and World Bank Launch $128 Million Project to Improve Nepal’s Provincial and Local Road Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kamimura Yoshiharu Received 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
President Confers Rank Of Honorary General Of Nepali Army On Indian Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Rasuwagadhi And Sanjen Begin Generating Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2024
COP29 Climate Meeting Sets Annual $300 Billion Funding Goal For Developing Nations By Agencies Nov 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2024
I like Nepali People’s Smile And Hospitality By Kikuta Yutaka Nov 24, 2024
Bridging The Gap: Nepal’ Journey of Periodic Plans for Stronger Rural-Urban Linkages By Sunita Limbu Nov 23, 2024
Russia Will Continue New Missile 'Tests': Putin By Agencies Nov 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75