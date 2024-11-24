CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home

General Upendra Dwivedi, , Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and Sunita Dwivedi returned home today after a successful five-day official visit to Nepal.

Major General Prem Dhoj Adhikari, Head of Department, Department of Military Operations and his wife bade farewell to General Dwivedi and Mrs Dwivedi at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

General Dwivedi had arrived in Kathmandu on 20 November 2024on the official invitation extended by COAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

During the visit, General Dwivedi was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ram Chandra Poudel. Similarly, General Dwivedi paid a courtesy call to President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army.

He visited Army Command &Staff College, Shivapuri and Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara. Likewise, he offered prayers at the Muktinath temple, Mustang and experienced the mountain flight.

Nepali Army firmly believes that such high level visits will help to further cement the friendship between two militaries and two countries.