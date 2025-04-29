UML POLITCIS: Oli Vs Bhandari

As the political heat heats up, former President Bidya Devi Bhandari is also at the center of politics. Bhandari is once again in the news after former Vice President Nand Kishore Pun was nominated as the vice-chairman of the Maoist Center.

After former Vice President Pun was officially nominated to the party leadership by the Maoist Center office bearers' meeting held on Chaitra 2 and 3, the possibility of Bhandari's return to political leadership is also becoming stronger.

However, Pun is being criticized for saying that it is not appropriate for a person who has already become the head of state to return to party politics. Bhandari has also not been able to escape criticism for her activities that seem to indicate a return to party politics.

Former President Bhandari's two years As Neutral

It has been two years since Bidya Devi Bhandari's term as president ended. She stepped down from the role on 28 Falgun 2079 after serving two terms as the country's president.

Bhandari, who spoke slowly, only when needed, and spoke less, was the vice-chairwoman of the UML before becoming president. After becoming president, her relationship with the party was severed. After becoming independent, she remained active in playing the role of guardian of the country for seven year

But her passion for party politics is still fresh, as confirmed by the party membership Bhandari took immediately after the end of her presidential term. Her term ended on 28 Falgun 2079. The next day, she left Sheetal Niwas.

Three months later, on Baisakh 1, Bhandari rejoined the UML party. This was her starting point for party politics again. Although there was debate in political circles that she should not join the party, Bhandari did not pay any attention to it.

Instead, she has been seen more active in political activities since joining the party. She was criticized after joining the party in April. ।

Political analyst Dambar Khatiwada had said at the time, "Whether Vidya Bhandari will renew her UML membership or not is a matter of her personal choice."

"Let him stand up for ward chairman on a party ticket, who can stop him? But why would someone who doesn't understand the dignity, customs, and culture of a democratic state, and who doesn't want to contribute to it, aspire to a position like the president, to take a job?"

While political criticism was happening on one side, she was also engaged in political activities on the other. It was even analyzed that she was preparing for party leadership when she joined the party. When she joined the party, a UML leader had said- "She didn't just join the party to stay a member. It has a big meaning."

Without saying anything, Bhandari made a statement that caused a stir in the UML three months after joining the party. In an interview broadcast on Himalayan Television on 13 Shrawan 2080, she said, "I have not made any decision about becoming the UML president."

But mixed reactions are coming. My friends also tell me when I meet them. But I have not seen a lack of leadership in UML right now.’

She said that the leaders and cadres are looking for good leadership to strengthen the claim that the party is looking for an alternative to Chairman Oli.

"Who would be unhappy if everyone liked him (saying he should become the UML president)? I am happy too. They may also be discussing who would be a good leader," Bhandari said.

She is not just making public statements like this. She has been increasing her activism from east to west. After Bhandari's activism increased, it was revealed that UML Chairman Oli even met Bhandari.

Oli had to explain to the workers that the meeting between the two was not meant to be. "Another attempt has been made to see if any problems can be created within the party. Former President Bidya Bhandari is the former vice president of our party."

He is a respected figure of the party. It is not a big deal for anyone to meet or talk to him,' he had said at a press conference held at the party office on 28 Shrawan 2080.

Praise for Oli, respect for Bhandari

Increasing her political activism, Bhandari continued to participate in various programs, out of which two political programs remained in the news, one in which Bhandari praised Oli and the other in which Bhandari was honored by the UML.

Launching the book 'KP Sharma Oli in Parliament' in Kathmandu on 16 Shrawan 2080, Bhandari said that Oli is the most influential among contemporary leaders.

After this statement, Bhandari's statement became more popular than the book. Bhandari has now publicly stated that she is ready to become the party chairperson if the cadres want her. Bhandari is even being considered by a faction of the party as a future chairperson.

It is also being said that leaders are trying to create an atmosphere in her favor in Kathmandu and other districts to make her the chairperson. Bhandari currently has no responsibilities. In her own words, she is free. She is having fun.

‘"It's been really fun not having any responsibilities. I've been able to create my own routine. I don't have to follow someone else's calendar. The burden of responsibility has also reduced. I feel a sense of freedom," she said in an interview with Nepal Khabar a few days ago.

Oli in doubt, Vidya steps forward

"Those who say they will finish UML and form UML without KP Oli will not succeed," UML chairman KP Sharma Oli, who is also the Prime Minister, had given a public warning on Chaitra 12.

At an awareness rally in Rupandehi, he had also urged people to wait 15-20 years if they wanted to form a UML without Oli. "Those who are campaigning without KP Oli should wait 15-20 years, and then they will see an UML without KP Oli," he said.

Who is running the campaign without Oli? Oli did not reveal it publicly. There was no talk of revealing it. However, recently, Oli is aware of the fact that his replacement is being sought and is fighting back.

On 23 Chaitra, he had said that his hair had started growing in Pokhara, Kaski, and that he would come to the UML without Oli out of pity.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of those elected to the Kaski District Committee, Oli had said, "Last year, all my hair had fallen out."

"Now my hair is starting to grow. It's not transplanted, it's starting to grow on its own. It's happening even when no one else expects it for 20 years."

It is clear from his own statements that Oli is eager to become the party president for the third time at the 11th general convention of the UML to be held in Mangsir, 2083.

The 74-year-old now wants to become the party president not just once, but repeatedly. That's why he is saying that it happens when no one hopes for the party leadership.

According to the party's statute, a general convention is required every five years. If, as Oli has said, we have to wait 20 years, Oli is still trying to become the party president many times.Oli, driven by his ardent desire to become party chairman, has suspended the 70-year age limit passed by the party's 10th general convention for the time being.

A year ago, in Jestha, he lifted the age limit of 70 years to be a member of the central committee, opening the door for him to become the party president again.

Oli’s Suspicion

The UML had already permanently dismissed Bhim Rawal, who was seen as Oli's rival, from the party last December. The UML, which was about to expel Rawal and induct Bamdev Gautam into the party in Magh, left him stranded at the last minute by not inducting him into the party.

At the time when Gautam was preparing to join the CPN-UML, the UML had decided not to induct him into the party at the last minute, but only to cooperate as necessary. Since then, Gautam has been angry with the UML.

Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and Ghanshyam Bhusal have already left the party. They are in the Unified CPN. Oli is suspicious even though Madhav and Bhim Rawal are not in the party.

Oli is not a leader who likes those who speak against him. Oli had expelled Bhim Rawal, along with standing committee member Binda Pandey and central member Usha Kiran Timsena, for speaking against the decision to accept land donation from businessman Min Bahadur Gurung.

Not only at the center, but also district-level leaders who are acting against Oli are being taken into action. Why is Oli, who has been taking down leaders from the center to the districts, now suspicious that his alternative is being sought?

Bhandari Vs Oli

He is now afraid of Bidya Devi Bhandari. Bhandari is a former president. She rejoined the UML party after her second presidential term ended. Since then, Bhandari has been on the run, which has made Oli suspicious.

Bhandari has repeatedly said that she is ready to take over the party leadership if necessary. The 64-year-old, 10 years younger than Oli, had warned Oli in an interview a few days ago that she was ready to become the party chair.

In an interview, Bhandari responded to a question about whether the issue of party leadership and its return to you would polarize the UML and that activists would face action from Oli, saying, "How can there be a threat from anyone when discussing the future leadership of the party?"

Bhandari's challenge to Oli from Morang Bidyadevi Bhandari has clearly challenged UML Chairman Oli from Morang. At a time when Oli is not allowing elections to be held in any of the party's sister organizations, elections were held at the party convention in Morang district.

In the 10th convention held in Falgun, the Bhandari-led candidate won the convention, defeating the Oli-led candidate. Here, Oli was seen in favor of not holding elections.

.At a time when Oli was not allowing elections in other sister organizations, including employees, Bhandari's panel won in Morang. Ajmbar Rai was elected as the president, Sagar Thapa as vice president, Somraj Thapa as secretary, and Santosh Bantawa Rai as deputy secretary. Morang is also Bhandari's home district.

Siege on Oli intensifies

As the 11th UML general convention, which will be held in about a year, approaches, a debate has erupted about the party leadership. Even though Oli has said that he will not consider his options for another 20 years, the siege on him has already begun.

Even leaders who were afraid to speak out against Oli have now started speaking out. Even if it is from within, they have started a campaign against Oli. Standing Committee member Karna Bahadur Thapa criticized the leadership regarding Durga Prasainka, whom Oli made a central member.

However, he has long been among the leaders who have questioned Oli's working style. Thapa raised questions about the leadership while addressing a general meeting held in Dhangadhi on Chaitra 31.

Putting the leadership, including General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, first, he criticized the leadership, asking who made Durga Prasai a central member. Prasai had been a central member of UML for some time on Oli's recommendation after the 10th general convention.

Later, he joined the royalists and started attacking the UML. On this issue, Thapa had said- 'Who is the leader of the royalists today, Durga Prasai. Who made Durga Prasai a central member of the UML yesterday? Who is the one who is cursing the UML the most today? Durga Prasai.

It is said that UML Vice-Chairman Poudel recommended Bhandari while the search for the chief guest for the event was underway. A leader close to him said that although he, who is also the current Finance Minister of the government, does not appear to be against Oli externally, he is trying to create an atmosphere in Lumbini in favor of Bhandari internally.

It is said that Thapa is trying to create an atmosphere in favor of Bhandari in the Far West, Poudel in Lumbini, party Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung in Gandaki, another standing committee member Krishna Gopal Shrestha in Kathmandu, and Binod Dhakal in Morang.