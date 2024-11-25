Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at Israel as Israeli forces strike Beirut

Israeli forces say the Lebanon-based Shia Muslim group Hezbollah fired about 160 rockets at Israel on Sunday amid intense fighting between Israel and the group.

Media outlets in Israel have reported that the rocket attack injured a number of people and caused damage to houses.

The Israeli military continued its airstrikes on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

Lebanon's health authorities say at least 29 people were killed in the Israeli air raid on Beirut on Saturday and 67 others were wounded.

Negotiations on a ceasefire have also continued.

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Lebanon and met Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Borrell said after the meeting, "We must pressure the Israeli government and maintain the pressure on Hezbollah to accept the US proposal for a ceasefire."