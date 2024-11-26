Kosovo’s Officials Exchanged Insights Regarding Local Governance In Nepal

Kosovo's Minister of Local Government and Administration, Elbert Krasniqi, is currently visiting Nepal, where he engaged in discussions with minister, local elected leaders and officials.

Minister Krasniqi, held a meeting with Chiribabu Maharjan, the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolis.

Minister Krasniqi, led a delegation that held a meeting with Mayor Maharjan, the Deputy Mayor, and other local officials at the Metropolitan Office in Pulchwok.

During this interaction, the delegation received insights into the practices, accomplishments, opportunities, and challenges faced by local government in Nepal.

The Kosovo delegation arrived in Nepal on Monday with the intention of studying and observing the initiatives and programs executed by Helvetas Nepal.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Krasniqi provided an overview of Kosovo's geographical and political context. He also conveyed his dedication to leveraging technology, knowledge, skills, and best practices from communities in Kosovo, while sharing his insights with the Lalitpur Metropolis.

Mayor Maharjan highlighted the three tiers of government in Nepal, noting that both federal and state governments provide support to local governments on a regional basis. He emphasized ongoing efforts to preserve heritage within the metropolis and mentioned the prioritization of electric vehicles to mitigate environmental pollution caused by petrol and diesel vehicles.

Dr. Prabin Manandhar, the Country Director of Helvetas Nepal, was in attendance at the meeting.

Metropolitan Chief Maharjan remarked that a single visit to Nepal is insufficient and extended an invitation for a return visit.

In collaboration with Helvetas Nepal, Minister Krasniqi's delegation arrived on Monday to engage in the sharing and exchange of experiences regarding local governance in Nepal. Upon their arrival, Dr. Prabin Manandhar welcomed the delegation to Nepal. He also hosted a reception in their honor.

The delegation will visit Karnali Province to facilitate discussions on local government practices in Nepal. Following their arrival, Helvetas Nepal organized a meeting to provide an overview of the constitutional framework and legal systems in the country.

Dr. Manandhar previously discussed the practices of local governments in Nepal and their contributions to empowerment, inclusion, and development within the country.

He emphasized the progression of local governance in Nepal and its significance within the contemporary federal framework and the distribution of authority among the three tiers of government.

This program was attended by senior officials from Helvetas Nepal as well as governance experts.