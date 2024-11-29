Russia strikes energy sites in Ukraine, threatens decision-making centers

Russia has attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine, causing massive power outages. This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at further strikes that could include Ukraine's presidential office and parliament.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that Russian forces launched missiles and drones to attack energy targets across Ukraine. The attack left a million households without electricity in Lviv and other western regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media, highlighting the need for international support to reinforce his country's air defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy wrote that every attack like the latest one proves Ukraine now needs air defense systems. He added that they are especially important in winter, when infrastructure has to be protected.

Putin referred to the attack in a speech during a meeting in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

He said he wants to emphasize that Russia carried out the strike in response to attacks on Russian territory using American ATACMS missiles.

Putin said the defense ministry and the military's General Staff are currently identifying targets for further strikes in Ukraine. He added that they may include military installations, defense industry sites or decision-making centers in Kyiv.