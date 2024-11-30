Israeli Forces Continue Offensive In Gaza, Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire

Concerns mount over the growing number of casualties in the Gaza Strip as Israel says it will keep fighting until it eliminates the Islamic group Hamas.

Israeli forces continued their strikes in the enclave on Friday. Local media reported that 12 people died in central and northern Gaza.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Friday that 33 people had died in 24 hours. They also said the death toll had risen to 44,363 since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began last October.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with a local broadcaster that he is ready for a ceasefire for the release of hostages. But he also said that he is not ready to end the war until Hamas is eliminated.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, a shooter opened fire at a bus. Israeli media reported that 8 people were injured. The shooter was reportedly shot dead by security forces. Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.