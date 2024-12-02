Ukraine Needs Enough Security Guarantees To Start Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskyy

Ukraine Needs Enough Security Guarantees To Start Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskyy

Dec. 2, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that his country needs ample security guarantees to consider whether to start ceasefire talks with Russia.

Zelenskyy spoke in a joint news conference alongside the European Council's new president, Antonio Costa, in Kyiv on Sunday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs enough security guarantees to strengthen its position before the agenda of possible negotiations with Russia can be set.

He noted that such guarantees need to include the supply of sufficient quantities of long-range weapons and the launch of formal procedures for Ukraine to accede to NATO.

Zelenskyy also said an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO should cover all the country's territory, including areas currently occupied by Russia.

Costa arrived in the Ukrainian capital with the European Union's new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, earlier in the day, their first day in office.

Costa said the EU plans to provide Ukraine with monthly assistance worth 1.5 billion euros, or about 1.58 billion dollars, for a year, starting in January. He said the bloc will bankroll the aid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Costa added that the EU stands with Ukraine "as long as necessary and whatever it takes."

Agencies

UN Meeting defers deal on draft treaty for curbing plastic pollution
Dec 02, 2024
Israeli Forces Continue Offensive In Gaza, Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire
Nov 30, 2024
Australia's Senate passes social media ban for children under 16
Nov 29, 2024
Russia strikes energy sites in Ukraine, threatens decision-making centers
Nov 29, 2024
Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling'
Nov 28, 2024

More on International

UN Meeting defers deal on draft treaty for curbing plastic pollution By Agencies 8 hours ago
Trump Discussed Drug Smuggling, Trade With Canadian PM Trudeau By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Israeli Forces Continue Offensive In Gaza, Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Australia's Senate passes social media ban for children under 16 By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Russia strikes energy sites in Ukraine, threatens decision-making centers By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling' By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

ADB's REFP Reintegration of Returnee Migrants By Keshab Poudel Dec 02, 2024
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
PM Oli'S VISIT TO CHINA: Nepal's Dilemma By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2024
VISIT OF THE KOSOVO DELEGATION : Learning Local Governance By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75