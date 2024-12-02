UN Meeting defers deal on draft treaty for curbing plastic pollution

Dec. 2, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

Delegates to a UN conference have decided to defer a deal on a draft of what would be the world's first treaty to reduce plastic pollution. They remained divided, with major sticking points including whether to restrict plastic production.

The participants agreed to the postponement proposed by the chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting during the last plenary session, which opened on Sunday. The gathering began in the South Korean city of Busan on November 25.

The chair, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, admitted that negotiators had not reached agreement on some important issues. He stressed the need for more time to talk.

The chair had released a revised draft of a treaty on Sunday.

One option sided with ideas of the European Union and other parties. It involved setting a global target for cutting plastic output and requiring each country to report data and measures they take to help achieve the goal.

Another option omitted such restrictions, reflecting strong opposition by oil-producing nations and other parties.

Global plastic waste hit 353 million metric tons in 2019, more than double the amount in 2000.

The UN Environment Assembly passed a resolution in March 2022 to develop an international legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.

The committee is expected to convene another meeting to resume negotiations to craft a draft treaty based on discussions in the latest round of talks.

Agencies

