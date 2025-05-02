Govt.'s Policies And Programmes For Upcoming Fiscal Year To Be Presented Today

The government is set to present its policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2025–26 before a joint session of the federal Parliament on Friday, May 2.

President Ramchandra Paudel will unveil the document at 3 PM during a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwar, according to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

According to the General Secretary of the Federal Parliament, Padma Prasad Pandey, the possible agenda to be discussed in the joint meeting has been decided.

Article 95 of the Constitution of Nepal has the provision where the President would present the government's policies and programs for the fiscal year in the joint meeting of both Houses of the Federal Parliament.

Following the joint session, both houses are expected to hold separate meetings to table the President’s address and offer a formal vote of thanks. ( TRN Online )