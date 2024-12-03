PM Oli In in Beijing For Four Day Official Visit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his delegation arrived in Beijing on an official visit to the People’s Republic of China at the cordial invitation of Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

Upon arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport, Prime Minister was received by Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli, Ambassador of Nepal to China.

Prime Minister Oliwill hold a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China tomorrow. On the same day, the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with.Premier Li Qiang. The Prime Minister will also meet with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.