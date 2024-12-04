Nepal And China Sign BRI Cooperation Framework

Nepal and China have singed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation Framework.

The signing ceremony was held this afternoon in Beijing.

Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amrit Kumar Rai, and his Chinese counterpart signed and exchanged the Framework, according to Prakash Silwal, press coordinator of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The keenly awaited signing of the Framework took place on the third day of PM Oli's official visit to China, the northern neighbour, and a day after China and Nepal stated in their joint statement that the BRI Cooperation Framework would be signed soon.

Today is the third day of PM Oli's four-day official visit to China.

Nepal signed BRI framework in May 2017.

TRN Online