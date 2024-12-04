Nepal And China Sign BRI Cooperation Framework

Nepal And China Sign BRI Cooperation Framework

Dec. 4, 2024, 1:44 p.m.

Nepal and China have singed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation Framework.

The signing ceremony was held this afternoon in Beijing.

Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amrit Kumar Rai, and his Chinese counterpart signed and exchanged the Framework, according to Prakash Silwal, press coordinator of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

asdfmg-1733298381.jpg

The keenly awaited signing of the Framework took place on the third day of PM Oli's official visit to China, the northern neighbour, and a day after China and Nepal stated in their joint statement that the BRI Cooperation Framework would be signed soon.

Today is the third day of PM Oli's four-day official visit to China.

Nepal signed BRI framework in May 2017.

TRN Online

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Reap Benefits From BRI: PM Oli
Dec 04, 2024
PM Oli To Deliver Speech On Dimensions Of Nepal-China Relations
Dec 04, 2024
Nepal And China To Sign MoU On Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network
Dec 04, 2024
President Paudel Admitted For Prostrate Treatment
Dec 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country
Dec 04, 2024

More on National

Nepal To Reap Benefits From BRI: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 17 minutes ago
PM Oli To Deliver Speech On Dimensions Of Nepal-China Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal And China To Sign MoU On Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
President Paudel Admitted For Prostrate Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
Tribhuvan International Airport’s Capacity Enhancement Work Is In Full Swing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Meets Chief Advisor And Foreign Affairs Advisor In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2024
RASUWAGADHI AND SANJEN: Begin Generation By A Correspondent Dec 03, 2024
PM Oli In in Beijing For Four Day Official Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2024
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine By Agencies Dec 03, 2024
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration By Agencies Dec 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75