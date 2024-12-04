Nepal To Reap Benefits From BRI: PM Oli

Dec. 4, 2024, 11:14 a.m.

Visiting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepal would reap benefits from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In his address to a programme held at Peking University, PM Oli expressed the belief that China has strongly supported Nepal's development and the BRI project initiated under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping would further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China in 2025, PM Oli said that high-level visits would be exchanged between the two countries to add a new dimension to the bilateral relations.

The Prime Minsiter further said that an old university like Peking could also contribute to the educational development of Nepal.

PM Oli was welcomed by University Chair Prof Gong Qihuang. Other members of the prime minister-led delegation were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Oli is also scheduled to address the Nepal China Business Forum today itself. RSS

