PM Oli To Deliver Speech On Dimensions Of Nepal-China Relations

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is currently on an official visit to China, is scheduled to deliver speech on 'various dimensions of Nepal-China relations' at Peking University today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Oli will also address the Nepal-China Business Forum, jointly organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, today.

Prime Minister Oli paid a courtesy call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. On the same day, he held separate meetings with his counterpart Li Qiang and Chairman of the People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation in nine areas were signed after talks between the delegations led by the two prime ministers at the Great Hall of the People. (RSS)