CoAS General Sigdel To Pay A Four Day Visit To India

Dec. 5, 2024, 9:24 a.m.

On the official invitation of India's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, Nepali Army Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Ashok Raj Sigdel is scheduled to visit India from 11 December to 14 December.

During the visit, he is scheduled to be decorated with the rank of Honorary General of the Indian Army by the President of India.

On this occasion, CoAS will also meet with high-ranking officials of India and participate as the Chief Guest (Reviewing Officer) in the final parade of officer cadets trained at the Indian Military Academy.

