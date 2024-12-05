The Government Of Japan And UN Development Programme promote Local Climate Actions In Jajarkot

A national workshop on ‘Enhancing human security through local climate actions’ was organized to share insights on human security. The event was hosted by the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers (OCMCM), Karnali Province, chaired by the Secretary, and supported by UNDP and the Government of Japan. It brought together government officials from key federal agencies and representatives from all seven provinces, local representatives from project municipalities, provincial representatives of the Municipal Association of Nepal (MuAN) and the National Association of Rural Municipalities in Nepal (NARMN), and representatives of development partners working in Surkhet.

In his opening remarks,Takahiro Tamura, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan said he was pleased to share that UNDP project interventions have brought positive changes to the communities in Nalgad Municipality and Barekot Rural Municipality of Jajarkot District. He mentioned that the capacity built through this project was very helpful during the response to the Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023, and said, “The support provided by UNDP trained volunteers as part during that time has highlighted the significance and importance of investing in building resilience”. He also expressed his hope that these interventions will be sustained and upscaled by the municipalities and other stakeholders. While he extended Japan's deep gratitude to the UNDP, mentioning this programme made another successful example of Japan-UNDP cooperation, he added his expectation that the project will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Nepal as well as deepen the friendship between the two countries.

Kyoko Yokosuka, Resident Representative of UNDP, stated, “Given the high vulnerability of Karnali Province, UNDP has been collaborating with the Government of Nepal including provincial and local governments, to implement various projects focused on governance, post-earthquake recovery and resilience. The ‘Leave No One Behind’ principle has been central to our approach.” She thanked the Government of Japan for their generous support, adding, “Through this partnership, we contributed to Nepal's ongoing efforts to enhance the adaptive capacities of communities to cope with the impacts of climate change and facilitate post-earthquake recovery.”

Ananda Saru, Secretary of OCMCM Karnali Province emphasized the benefits of a comprehensive approach to climate change adaptation and resilience at the local level. He stressed that such activities will build the adaptive capacities of communities to respond to environmental hazards and unlock the region’s economic potential.

A photo book titled Building resilience for strengthening human security was also launched during the workshop. The book showcases the collaborative effort of UNDP and the Government of Japan, under the leadership of the Government of Nepal, to strengthen human security through local climate actions in Karnali province.

Karnali Province is one of Nepal’s most remote regions, and Jajarkot district has a Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.393, well below the national average of 0.587. The compounded impact of climate change further exacerbates the already precarious situation in Jajarkot, where poverty and disasters create a cycle of vulnerability. By investing in projects like this one, Japan and UNDP are working together to fulfill the Climate Promise, a shared commitment to accelerate climate action and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The ‘Enhancing Human Security through Local Climate Action (EHSLCA)’ project, funded by the Government of Japan, aims to improve human security through local climate action. Running , from March 2023 till December 2024, the project focuses on key areas such as energy solutions, adaptive agriculture, infrastructure for risk reduction, instrumentation for improving early warning, and capacity building. As part of the project, over 40 community members were trained in search and rescue in the months of September and October 2023 in Nalgad Municipality and Barekot Rural Municipality, right before the Western Nepal Earthquake of 3 November 2023. The trained volunteers played a crucial support in the immediate earthquake response, providing essential support on the ground. Furthermore, the project has extended its support to communities affected by the earthquake, offering energy solutions to aid in the early recovery efforts in Jajakot and West Rukum Districts