KOICA Links Tikapur Hospital With Thimi Hospital For Referral Cases

Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital and Tikapur Hospital have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 05, 2024 at the witness of KOICA Nepal and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality. The primary goals of the MOU is to improve patient referral services and increase access to healthcare. Both hospitals were established with the financial assistance from KOICA.

Dr. Dipendra Kumar Raushan, Director of NKFMH and Dr. Rem Kumar Rai, Chief, Medical Superintendent, Tikapur Hospital signed the MOU in presence of Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA and Surendra Shrestha, Mayor, Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

The agreement sets up an organized patient referral system, enabling Tikapur Hospital patients to access specialized medical services at NKFMH more efficiently. This effort aims to significantly enhance healthcare delivery for patients needing advanced treatments unavailable at their local facilities.

The agreement defines a well-structured process for referring patients from Tikapur Hospital to NKFMH, ensuring prompt and efficient access to advanced care. Both hospitals will develop strong communication systems to improve coordination among medical teams and optimize patient management. Additionally, the MOU includes plans for collaborative training sessions and workshops to strengthen the expertise of healthcare professionals from both institutions.

Kong, CD of KOICA plans to link district level hospitals established under the support of KOICA with the NKFMH, which is going to be the biggest support of KOICA in the health sector so that larger synergies could be created and larger numbers of rural population can get quality specialized care in very little cost. Kong, also believes that this linkages can strengthen health insurance program of Nepal. He further added that this MOU is guided by the 5 Ps, values of KOICA i.e. People, Peace, Prosperity, Planet and Partnership.

The Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi, Surendra Shrestha stated that this MOU would be a significant step in helping the poor and vulnerable residents of Tikapur for obtaining high-quality medical care at a minimal cost.

The Chairman of Tikapur Hospital expressed his joy that this is a significant step towards bridging the gap in healthcare services for our patients, by working together with NKFMH. He expressed his belief that especially economically vulnerable people will benefit from this program.