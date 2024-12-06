Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath

Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath

Dec. 6, 2024, 4 p.m.

GeGyLCNacAAKgXm.jpeg

GeGyLCMakAAjTLq.jpeg

FM With Bhutan King.jpeg

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, who arrived here this morning for an unofficial visit, has returned home today.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan today visited Swoyambhunath, and paid homage and offered worship there. Swoyambhunath is a World Heritage Site.

Prior to this, the Bhutanese monarch was received at the Swoyambhunath premises by office-bearers of the Swoyambhu Management and Preservation Committee.

The Bhutanese king stayed there for about half an hour and observed Kathmandu Valley from the Swoyanbhunath premises.

He is scheduled to visit Boudhhanath after this. The Bhutanese king arrived Kathmandu from India this morning in transit to Bhutan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

FM and King of Bhutan.jpg

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, bade farewell to King Wangchuck at Tribhuvan International Airport.

He visited Swoyambhunath and Bouddhanath and paid homage and offered worship there. The Bhutanese king had arrived in Kathmandu from India this morning in transit to Bhutan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Earlier, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has visited Boudhhanath and paid homage. Before this, he visited and paid homage at Swoyambhunath.

The Bhutanese monarch had arrived in Nepal this morning from India. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he had a transit in Kathmandu and will fly home today.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass
Dec 06, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant
Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit
Dec 06, 2024
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli
Dec 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
Dec 06, 2024

More on National

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
KOICA Links Tikapur Hospital With Thimi Hospital For Referral Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
The Government Of Japan And UN Development Programme promote Local Climate Actions In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal And People's Republic of China’s Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends By Agencies Dec 06, 2024
South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension By Agencies Dec 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75