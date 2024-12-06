Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, who arrived here this morning for an unofficial visit, has returned home today.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan today visited Swoyambhunath, and paid homage and offered worship there. Swoyambhunath is a World Heritage Site.

Prior to this, the Bhutanese monarch was received at the Swoyambhunath premises by office-bearers of the Swoyambhu Management and Preservation Committee.

The Bhutanese king stayed there for about half an hour and observed Kathmandu Valley from the Swoyanbhunath premises.

He is scheduled to visit Boudhhanath after this. The Bhutanese king arrived Kathmandu from India this morning in transit to Bhutan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, bade farewell to King Wangchuck at Tribhuvan International Airport.

