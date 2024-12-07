South Korea's Yoon apologizes for martial law, leaves all decisions to party

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologized for imposing emergency martial law on Tuesday night. He added that he would leave all decisions including his position as president to his ruling People Power Party in order to stabilize the nation.

It was his first statement to the public since the lifting of martial law, which sparked strong protests from citizens and lawmakers and was repealed after six hours on Wednesday. The statement was released in the form of a televised speech from 10 a.m. on Saturday.

He said the declaration of martial law stemmed from his sense of urgency as president, holding the ultimate position of responsibility in national politics. He said he is "sincerely sorry" for causing anxiety and inconvenience in the process.

Yoon went on to say that he will not avoid legal and political responsibility for the declaration, pledging that there will be no second imposition of martial law.

He added that he will leave it up to his party to decide how to stabilize the political situation, including his position as president.

Ruling People Power Party lawmakers have been discussing the issue at a plenary meeting that started on Friday. They are meeting on Saturday to finalize their stance ahead of the impeachment vote at 5 p.m.

South Korea's opposition parties want Yoon stripped of the presidency. The largest, the Democratic Party, and five others submitted the motion to have him impeached.

The measure will pass if at least two-thirds of the National Assembly approve. But that would need to include at least eight lawmakers from the ruling PPP.

One official said there were no arguments against voting the motion down, while suggesting further talks would be necessary.

The official also revealed that some lawmakers have discussed their views with Yoon in person. The embattled leader reportedly told them he had listened to their opinions and would consider his next move.