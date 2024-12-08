PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex

PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex

Dec. 8, 2024, 5:51 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated Damak Business Complex at Dapgachchhi, Damak Municipality-3 in the district today.

The 18-storey business complex which is located four kilometres away from the main town area was constructed at a cost of one billion 635 million and 446 thousand.

The government aims to develop the complex spread over four bighas 16 kaththa area into a major destination for domestic and foreign visitors.

First Lady Radhika Shakya, Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh, Koshi Province Chief Minister Hikmat Karki, among other dignitaries attended the inauguration programme that saw huge public participation.(RSS)

