US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal

United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, has arrived in Nepal today in connection with his visit to South Asian countries.

Before this, he has already visited India and Sri Lanka.

While in Nepal, he will be meeting with senior leaders of Nepal to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, said the US Department of State.

He will also meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of U.S.-Nepal relations. Additionally, discussions will emphasize the importance of cultural preservation, recognizing Nepal’s rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy.

The US Embassy in Kathmandu stated that Assistant Secretary of State Lu's visit will contribute towards strengthening US-Nepal ties. (RSS)