Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

Dec. 11, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors.

Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons.

The group sent 30 people to Tuesday's award ceremony in Oslo. Since its founding in 1956, it has advocated for more support for A-bomb victims -- known as "hibakusha."

Its members have also campaigned for a worldwide ban on nuclear weapons. They've travelled around the world to speak about their experiences.

Nihon Hidankyo Co-Chairperson Tanaka Terumi delivered a speech at the ceremony. He said, "We demand the immediate abolition of nuclear weapons, as extremely inhumane weapons of mass killing, which must not be allowed to coexist with humanity."

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Joergen Watne Frydnes explained the reasoning behind their choice. He said in recent years, nuclear powers have upgraded their arsenals... calling it a new, "unstable" nuclear age.

He said, "Nihon Hidankyo and the Hibakusha, the survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, have never wavered in their efforts to erect a worldwide moral and legal bulwark against the use of nuclear weapons."

Three of Nihon Hidankyo's co-chairs were there to receive the diploma and prize.

One of them, Tanaka, was at home in Nagasaki when the atomic bomb exploded. Though he was not seriously injured, five of his relatives died. He was 13 at the time.

Tanaka said: "The deaths that I witnessed at that time could hardly be described as human deaths. There were hundreds of people suffering in agony, unable to receive any kind of medical attention. I strongly felt that even in war, such killing and maiming must never be allowed to happen."

He said he fears what would happen if nuclear weapons were used again. Tanaka said many warheads could be used at any time to devastating results.

He once again called for total abolition of nuclear arms -- instead of relying on mutual deterrence.

He wrapped up the speech saying: "Let not humanity destroy itself with nuclear weapons! Let us work together for a human society, in a world free of nuclear weapons and of wars!"

Agencies

China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War
Dec 11, 2024
Syrian Rebels Move To Form New Government
Dec 10, 2024
South Korean President Yoon probed for alleged treason, power abuse
Dec 09, 2024
Syrian Government Falls, Media Report Assad Arrives in Moscow
Dec 09, 2024
Trump Meets Macron, Zelenskyy In Paris In His 1st Post-election Overseas Trip
Dec 08, 2024

More on International

China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War By Agencies 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Syrian Rebels Move To Form New Government By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon probed for alleged treason, power abuse By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Syrian Government Falls, Media Report Assad Arrives in Moscow By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Trump Meets Macron, Zelenskyy In Paris In His 1st Post-election Overseas Trip By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
South Korean Prosecutors Detains Ex-defense Minister:Media Reports By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakoshi Will Generate Power From December 25: CEO Gautam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2024
The Question Arises: Do Former Prime Ministers Prachanda, Nepal, And Dr. Bhattarai Support The Terror actions Of Hamas? By Keshab Poudel Dec 11, 2024
Foreign Ministry Publihshes BRI Cooperation Framework By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhess, Lumibni, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2024
Zonta Club Kathmandu Concludes 16 Days of Activism UNITE Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2024
COAS General Sigdel Departs for India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75