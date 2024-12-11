Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors.

Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons.

The group sent 30 people to Tuesday's award ceremony in Oslo. Since its founding in 1956, it has advocated for more support for A-bomb victims -- known as "hibakusha."

Its members have also campaigned for a worldwide ban on nuclear weapons. They've travelled around the world to speak about their experiences.

Nihon Hidankyo Co-Chairperson Tanaka Terumi delivered a speech at the ceremony. He said, "We demand the immediate abolition of nuclear weapons, as extremely inhumane weapons of mass killing, which must not be allowed to coexist with humanity."

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Joergen Watne Frydnes explained the reasoning behind their choice. He said in recent years, nuclear powers have upgraded their arsenals... calling it a new, "unstable" nuclear age.

He said, "Nihon Hidankyo and the Hibakusha, the survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, have never wavered in their efforts to erect a worldwide moral and legal bulwark against the use of nuclear weapons."

Three of Nihon Hidankyo's co-chairs were there to receive the diploma and prize.

One of them, Tanaka, was at home in Nagasaki when the atomic bomb exploded. Though he was not seriously injured, five of his relatives died. He was 13 at the time.

Tanaka said: "The deaths that I witnessed at that time could hardly be described as human deaths. There were hundreds of people suffering in agony, unable to receive any kind of medical attention. I strongly felt that even in war, such killing and maiming must never be allowed to happen."

He said he fears what would happen if nuclear weapons were used again. Tanaka said many warheads could be used at any time to devastating results.

He once again called for total abolition of nuclear arms -- instead of relying on mutual deterrence.

He wrapped up the speech saying: "Let not humanity destroy itself with nuclear weapons! Let us work together for a human society, in a world free of nuclear weapons and of wars!"