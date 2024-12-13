Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to inauguration ceremony

Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to inauguration ceremony

Dec. 13, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ceremony on January 20. This comes as Trump has appointed hardliners on China to key posts in his administration.

Trump took the stage at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after being named "Person of the Year" by Time Magazine. When asked by reporters about Xi's invitation to Washington, he said the two enjoy a "very good relationship."

Trump's incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed the invitation in an interview on Fox News. She called the decision an example of "creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors, too."

She said that it is not yet "determined" whether Xi will accept the invitation, and she added that they have invited other world leaders but did not name them.

CBS News reports that State Department records show a foreign leader has never attended an inauguration ceremony.

Agencies

Syrian Interim PM Holds Cabinet Meeting, Vows To Work On Transfer Of Power
Dec 13, 2024
Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President
Dec 12, 2024
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration : US Media:
Dec 12, 2024
China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War
Dec 11, 2024
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors
Dec 11, 2024

More on International

Syrian Interim PM Holds Cabinet Meeting, Vows To Work On Transfer Of Power By Agencies 8 hours ago
Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration : US Media: By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Syrian Rebels Move To Form New Government By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Butal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
States’ Policy Conclave 2024 Presented Chhattisgarh as “Most Promising Investment Destination” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
Global IME Bank to provide 5.5% bonus shares in dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy To Mainly Fair Througout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75