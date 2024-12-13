President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel

Chief of Army Staffs (CoAS) General Ashok Raj Sigdel, who is currently in India visit, has been conferred on the insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the insignia on CoAS Sigdel amidst a special decoration ceremony organized at Rastrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday, according to Nepal Army's Public Relations and Information Directorate.

Nepal and India have the special tradition to confer the title of Honorary Generals to the CoAS from the two countries as part of the continuation of cultural, religious, historic and cordial military relations. This tradition has been subsisting between the two countries since 1950.

Earlier, on November 21, President Ramchandra Paudel had conferred the insignia of Honorary General of Nepali Army on the Indian Chief of Army General Upendra Dwivedi in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, CoAS Sigdel paid a courtesy call on Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, on Thursday itself.

Sigdel also planted trees in the premises of Indian Army Building.