President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel

President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel

Dec. 13, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

Chief of Army Staffs (CoAS) General Ashok Raj Sigdel, who is currently in India visit, has been conferred on the insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the insignia on CoAS Sigdel amidst a special decoration ceremony organized at Rastrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday, according to Nepal Army's Public Relations and Information Directorate.

Nepal and India have the special tradition to confer the title of Honorary Generals to the CoAS from the two countries as part of the continuation of cultural, religious, historic and cordial military relations. This tradition has been subsisting between the two countries since 1950.

Earlier, on November 21, President Ramchandra Paudel had conferred the insignia of Honorary General of Nepali Army on the Indian Chief of Army General Upendra Dwivedi in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, CoAS Sigdel paid a courtesy call on Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, on Thursday itself.

Sigdel also planted trees in the premises of Indian Army Building.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Butal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line
Dec 13, 2024
States’ Policy Conclave 2024 Presented Chhattisgarh as “Most Promising Investment Destination”
Dec 13, 2024
SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu
Dec 13, 2024
Global IME Bank to provide 5.5% bonus shares in dividend
Dec 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy To Mainly Fair Througout The Country
Dec 13, 2024

More on National

SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy To Mainly Fair Througout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over The Children’s Home In Humla District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Nepal Advances Preservation Of Lumbini Museum Collection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COAS General Sigdel Calls On His Indian Counterpart By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
SAFE-Girls to support the empowerment of adolescent girls in Nepal until 2028 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Butal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
States’ Policy Conclave 2024 Presented Chhattisgarh as “Most Promising Investment Destination” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
Global IME Bank to provide 5.5% bonus shares in dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
Syrian Interim PM Holds Cabinet Meeting, Vows To Work On Transfer Of Power By Agencies Dec 13, 2024
Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to inauguration ceremony By Agencies Dec 13, 2024
220 kV Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur section of the 220 kV Project To Be Completed By May 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75