SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu

Dec. 13, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

Image 2.jpeg

Image 1 (1).jpeg

On the occasion of the historic 40th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the Secretary General Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar and Madam Taslima Sarwar hosted a Diplomatic Reception in Kathmandu today.

Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Vice President of Nepal, graced the function with his presence as the Chief Guest.

Among the esteemed guests present at the commemorative event were Office-Bearers of the Constitutional Bodies of Nepal, Members of Parliament, Former Ministers, Secretaries of the Government of Nepal, high-ranking officials, Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kathmandu, representatives of business community and civil society, editors and reporters of media houses and people from all walks of life.

Heads of States/Governments of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as the Foreign Ministers of Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka issued special messages on 08 December 2024 to commemorate this momentous day. In their messages, the Heads of State/Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs have underlined the important role of SAARC as a shared platform to its Member States for fostering mutual understanding, regional cooperation and solidarity. The SAARC Leaders have also re-committed in realizing the collective vision of a peaceful, prosperous and more integrated South Asia.

Image 3.jpeg

Addressing today’s function, Ambassador Sarwar stated that over the past four decades, SAARC has made valuable progress in consolidating and streamlining institutional structure, norm setting and programme implementation in priority areas of regional cooperation, which are crucial to promoting the welfare of the peoples and improving their quality of life. Looking back, our journey over the past four decades has been remarkable, the Secretary General said, we are deeply grateful for the commitments and contributions made by our Member States, SAARC Specialized Bodies, Regional Centres, Observers of SAARC, and our regional and international partners.

The Secretary General further stated that SAARC represented more than one-fourth of the world’s population and, endowed with vast human and natural resources, South Asia had immense potential to grow and prosper together as a region. With sustained endeavours, we will surely be able to realize the region’s vast possibilities through effective regional cooperation and integration, he added.

Today’s function also featured a live cultural performance representing the rich cultural traditions of all eight SAARC Member States. The guests in attendance were also treated with delicious cuisines of all SAARC Countries.

It may be mentioned that the Heads of State/Government of seven South Asian countries launched SAARC by adopting its Charter at the First Summit held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 08 December 1985. Since then, 08 December is observed as the SAARC Charter Day every year across the South Asia region. SAARC Secretariat, Kathmandu, 12 December 2024

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

