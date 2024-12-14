Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon

Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon

Dec. 14, 2024, 9:01 a.m.

Israeli forces conducted the first withdrawal from an area in southern Lebanon in accordance with a ceasefire agreement with the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah.

Media outlets in Israel reported on Thursday that Israeli troops had withdrawn from a southern Lebanese town, two weeks after the ceasefire began on November 27.

The Lebanese military, which monitors the peace-keeping process, also announced on Thursday that it deployed its troops to where the Israelis withdrew.

Under the agreement, Israeli troops are required to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days from the start of the ceasefire.

But the Israeli military still maintains its troops deployed in other parts of southern Lebanon, and has carried out airstrikes across Lebanon in what it claims is a response to ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.

Israel's public broadcaster says thousands of Israeli soldiers are still in Lebanon.

It is uncertain whether both sides will fully observe the agreement until the end of January when Israeli forces are supposed to complete their total withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Agencies

South Korea President Yoon To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote
Dec 14, 2024
Syrian Interim PM Holds Cabinet Meeting, Vows To Work On Transfer Of Power
Dec 13, 2024
Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to inauguration ceremony
Dec 13, 2024
Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President
Dec 12, 2024
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration : US Media:
Dec 12, 2024

More on International

South Korea President Yoon To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote By Agencies 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Syrian Interim PM Holds Cabinet Meeting, Vows To Work On Transfer Of Power By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to inauguration ceremony By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration : US Media: By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Butwal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75