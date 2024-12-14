Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces conducted the first withdrawal from an area in southern Lebanon in accordance with a ceasefire agreement with the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah.

Media outlets in Israel reported on Thursday that Israeli troops had withdrawn from a southern Lebanese town, two weeks after the ceasefire began on November 27.

The Lebanese military, which monitors the peace-keeping process, also announced on Thursday that it deployed its troops to where the Israelis withdrew.

Under the agreement, Israeli troops are required to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days from the start of the ceasefire.

But the Israeli military still maintains its troops deployed in other parts of southern Lebanon, and has carried out airstrikes across Lebanon in what it claims is a response to ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.

Israel's public broadcaster says thousands of Israeli soldiers are still in Lebanon.

It is uncertain whether both sides will fully observe the agreement until the end of January when Israeli forces are supposed to complete their total withdrawal from southern Lebanon.