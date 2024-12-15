COAS General Sigdel Reviewed the Officer Cadets ’Passing Out Parade At The Indian Military Academy.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Nepali Army, who is on an official visit to India, participated as the Reviewing Officer at the passing out parade of Officer cadets at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, India, today. General Sigdel conferred the insignia to the newly commissioned officers and also had an interaction with them.

Officer cadets of Nepali Army have been receiving training from the Indian Military Academy, since 1953. Till date, more than two hundred Officer cadets from the Nepali Army have successfully graduated from this academy. Currently, Officer cadets from twelve nations are receiving training at the Indian Military Academy, with six Nepali Army officer cadets among them.

