Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran

The head of a group leading Syria's newly formed interim government has said he will reassess relations with Russia and Iran, both former supporters of the regime of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, was quoted as making the remarks by Syrian media on Saturday.

Insurgent groups in Syria formed an interim government under the leadership of Golani's group after forcing the collapse of the despotic Assad administration on December 8.

Golani stressed the interim government will take a cautious stance regarding Russia for the time being. He said Syrian leadership gave Russia the opportunity to reassess their relationship in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

Russia has reportedly been removing military supplies from its bases in Syria.

All eyes are now on Russia to see how it responds to the latest situation in Syria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with foreign ministers of Turkey and other relevant countries to discuss the situation in Syria.

After the meeting, he told reporters that he had already had direct contact with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which the US has designated a terrorist organization.

Attention is now focused on how the US government will deal with the interim government led by the group.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has conducted repeated airstrikes in Syria, claiming it is to prevent weapons stockpiles held by the Assad regime from falling into the hands of terrorists.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 28 airstrikes were conducted during the two-day period from Friday night to Saturday.

Reuters news agency released footage of massive explosions it says was taken in Damascus on Friday.