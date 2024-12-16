The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal organizes the “2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Forum in Nepal to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal on December 14 in Kathmandu.

The guest of honor of the seminar, Baburam Adhikari, Joint Secretary of Minsitry of Industry of Commerce, commended South Korea’s valuable support in Nepal’s social aspect of development and investment. Joint Secretary emphasized the 50-year of journey as a tale of shared values and mutual respect, contributing to personal and economic development.

Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, emphasized the importance of policy development and implementation in investment field of potential areas. He mentioned that the Republic of Korea is keen to support Nepal as a RAMRO SATHI of Nepal.

Ambassador’s speech:

It is my great honor to welcome you all to the 2024 KOREA CSR Forum in Nepal, an event dedicated to celebrating the enduring partnership and mutual progress between our two countries.

This year holds special significance as we mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal a milestone that reflects the depth of friendship, cooperation, and shared aspirations between our peoples.

Today, we gather not only to reflect on the success of our partnership but also to recognize the significant contributions made by Korean Companies in supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities here in Nepal.

These initiatives, ranging from sustainable development projects to community empowerment programs, reflect the unwavering commitment of Korean companies to fostering positive impacts on the environment and society in Nepal.

From donation for local people to capacity building, these activities stand as a testament to the deep respect and care Korea holds for the people and future of Nepal. Allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude to these visionary Korean companies, whose dedication and investments have not only strengthened bilateral economic cooperation but also enriched the lives of many in Nepal.

At the same time, the success of these endeavors relies on the collaboration and support from all stakeholders. As we move forward, I would like to request the continued cooperation of the Government of Nepal in ensuring a favorable investment environment for foreign companies. By fostering an ecosystem of trust, transparency, and mutual benefit, we can encourage more dynamic and impactful partnerships that contribute to the sustainable development of both our countries.

This forum represents an opportunity to deepen our understanding of how CSR initiatives can drive sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity. It also symbolizes the enduring friendship between Korea and Nepal, built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared goals. Let us take inspiration from today’s discussions and commit to advancing our collaboration for the benefit of our people. Together, let us ensure that the next 50 years of our partnership are even more remarkable.

COAS General Sigdel Reviewed the Officer Cadets ’Passing Out Parade At The Indian Military Academy.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Nepali Army, who is on an official visit to India, participated as the Reviewing Officer at the passingout parade of Officer cadets at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, India, today. General Sigdel conferred the insignia to the newly commissioned officers and also had an interaction with them.

Officer cadets of Nepali Army have been receivingtraining from the Indian Military Academy,since 1953. Till date, more than two hundred Officer cadets from the Nepali Army have successfully graduated from this academy. Currently, Officer cadets from twelvenations are receiving training at the Indian Military Academy, with six Nepali Army officer cadets among them.