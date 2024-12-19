Foreign Minister Dr Rana In New Delhi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has aruved in New Delhi completing her visit to Berlin, Germany. During her staty in New Delhi, FM will likely to meet External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishanker and other senior officials.

According to Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi, Dr. Rana, Minister for Foreign Affairs arrived in New Delhi today morning. FM was warmly welcomed by C’dA a.i. Dr. Surendra Thapa, Officials of the Embassy of Nepal and high officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of India at IGIA.This is FM Dr. Rana’s first visit following her recent visit to China with prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

The Minister was on a visit to Germany to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC), following her sojourn of Brussels, Belgium; The Hague, Netherlands; and Luxembourg.

On 17 December the Minister attended the said conference where she spoke at the panel on ‘Pathways to LGBTQI+ Inclusion in National Laws and Policies’. During the session, she shared views on the inclusion and human rights of minority groups, particularly LGBTQI+ persons in Nepal.

She also highlighted the relevant national provisions and their impact on the LGBTIQ+ community, discussing how these developments might inspire other countries, according to the press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Berlin.

Also at the same Conference, Dr. Rana delivered key remarks during the session on "LGBTQI+ in Feminist Foreign Policy", and highlighted the significant challenges faced by LGBTQI+ individuals globally, including violence, harassment, and systemic inequality. Furthermore, she emphasized the urgent need for a paradigm shift in policies, stressing that feminist foreign policy held transformative potential.

Foreign Minister Dr Rana and her delegation visited the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), Potsdam, Germany on December 16. During the visit, she had a meeting with Prof. Dr. Niels Hovius, Head of Geomorphology and Dr. Ludwig Stronik, Head of Projects and International Affairs and discussed on nationwide landslide warning system for geotechnical emergencies and risk reduction in Nepal. Additionally, both sides reviewed the progress on the Early Warning System for Multi-Hazards and Extreme Floods.

During her stay in Germany, the Foreign Minister visited the property of the Government of Nepal (Chancery and Embassy Building) in Bonn, had an interaction with the Nepali diaspora, and attended the reception held on 15 December 2024 by Dr. Shail Rupakheti, the Ambassador-Designate of Nepal to the Federal Republic of Germany, according to the press release.