IIDS Launches Stuty Report On “Nepali Migrant Dreams in the American Landscape

Dec. 19, 2024, 9:34 a.m.

The Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IIDS) rleased a report on “Nepali Migrant Dreams in the American Landscape: An Exploration of the Nepali Diaspora in the United States.”

It was launched on 17th December 2024 in Kathmandu. The report, authored by Dr. Arun R. Joshi, Vibhav Pradhan, and Ruzel Shrestha, delves into the multifaceted experiences of the Nepali diaspora in the U.S., examining the complex processes of migration, settlement, and socio-economic integration.

According to a press release issued by IIDS, this comprehensive study sheds light on the challenges and triumphs faced by Nepali migrants as they navigate their new lives in the United States. It offers valuable insights into the evolving identity of the community, their contributions to Nepal, and the broader implications of migration patterns.

“We are immensely thankful to the media who have disseminated the report. We kindly request all media outlets to disseminate this important report to help raise awareness about the experiences and perspectives of Nepali migrants in the US and the issues of NRNs at large. By sharing this information, you can contribute to a deeper understanding of the dynamic role of the Nepali diaspora in the U.S. and highlight the stories, struggles, and successes of the community,” said IIDS in its press release.

”We believe that the findings of this report will be of great interest to your audience, and we appreciate your continued support in ensuring that such important work reaches a wider public.”

