Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his stance of forging ahead with the invasion of Ukraine. He has also demanded again that Kyiv compromise in possible ceasefire negotiations.

Putin spoke in an annual televised year-end news conference on Thursday. It included a session in which he fielded questions from members of the public.

Regarding the invasion, Putin said Russia is advancing toward achieving the priority goals it initially outlined.

The president also commented on Ukraine's cross-border incursion into the western Russian region of Kursk. He said Russian forces will undoubtedly drive Ukrainian troops out of the area.

On possible peace talks, Putin stressed that Russia is always ready for negotiations and compromises and that the opposite side needs to be ready for them too.

Putin had earlier this year set out his conditions for peace talks. They included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia -- four Ukrainian regions Russia says it annexed in 2022.

Putin also said during Thursday's event that he is ready to meet US President-elect Donald Trump at any time if he wants.