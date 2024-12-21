Russian Missile Strike On Kyiv Kills One, Damages Building Housing

Ukraine says Friday's Russian missile attack on the country's capital Kyiv killed one person and damaged a building housing several embassies.

Kyiv authorities said weapons used in the attack included Kinzhal missiles, which Moscow says are hypersonic, and ballistic missiles.

The authorities said the missiles were intercepted, but falling debris on houses and cars left one person dead and 13 others injured.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian foreign ministry told reporters that the attack damaged a building that houses the embassies of Portugal and Argentina, as well as other diplomatic services.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal took to social media to call for action from the international community, saying that only a united and strong response could put an end to the war.

A woman living near the site said she heard a very loud explosion two seconds after an air defense alert was issued. She also said there had rarely been such a big blast since the start of the invasion, adding that she was surprised and went outside with some personal belongings.

A man said he was horrified as he realized something exploded nearby, destroying an apartment building and smashing windows.