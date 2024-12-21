World Meditation Day Being Observed Today

World Meditation Day Being Observed Today

Dec. 21, 2024, 9:43 a.m.

The World Meditation Day is being observed throughout the world, including in Nepal, today by organizing various programmes.

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the United Nations General Assembly on December 6, 2024 proclaimed 21 December as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

A worldwide 32-hour marathon meditation programme has been planned on the occasion today.

In Nepal, various religious, spiritual, cultural and social organisations are marking the Day. They have also hailed what they called the historic decision of the UN to celebrate the World Meditation Day on December 21 every year.

The Government of Nepal has also announced that the Day will be marked across the nation today. Organisations related to yoga, meditation and spiritualism across the country are organizing various programmes on the occasion.

Nepal Maharishi Vedic Foundation is conducting mass meditation session at 8.45 am at its meditation centres, the Global Mother Divine and 90 gurukulas today, said Deepak PRAKASH Baskota, the Foundation Chairperson.

Similarly, the Jeevan Vigyan, Patanjali Sanstha, Brahma Kumari Rajayoga Sewa Kendra, among other organisations have planned various programmes marking the World Meditation Day. (RSS)

