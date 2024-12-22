Trump threatens tariffs if EU won't import large volume of US oil, gas

Dec. 22, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports from the European Union unless it imports a large amount of US oil and natural gas.

Trump made the remark on social media on Friday. He said, "I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas." He added that it is tariffs "all the way" otherwise.

His post is seen as a way to pressure the EU ahead of his inauguration as US president in January. Trump has said the US trade deficit with the EU is a problem.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she held talks with Trump over the phone in November and discussed imports of liquefied natural gas from the US. She has indicated that the EU could consider replacing LNG imports from Russia with American gas.

Trump's message is seen as a signal that he intends to use US energy resources to influence countries that the US has trade deficits with.

Agencies

