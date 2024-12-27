Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Dec. 27, 2024, 11:39 a.m.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Manmohan Singh had sudden loss of consciousness at home today after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a press release.

Singh retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manomohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of the office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then suceeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

