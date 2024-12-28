Oxfam in Nepal organized a one-day “National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action in Nepal” on 27 December 2024.

The workshop was conducted to share the outcomes and learning of the project co-funded by the European Union and implemented in collaboration by Oxfam, Yuwalaya and Women Association for Marginalized Women (WAM). Surendra Basnet, Vice-Chairman of Nepal's National Youth Council (NYC), was the Chief Guest for the event.

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks from Tripti Rai, Country Director for Oxfam in Nepal. She shared, “It is with great pleasure I welcome everyone to the learning and sharing workshop of this project promoting youth participation in politics and the economy while contributing to building capacity of youth in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces post-COVID-19. “

“I would like to thank the European Union, local government representatives from Bhagwatimai Rural Municipality and Dungeshwor Rural Municipality in Dailekh district, Karnali Province and Patan Municipality and Dashrathchand Municipality of Baitadi district in Sudurpashchim Province, and youth leaders for supporting this project. I congratulate the team from Oxfam, our partners Yuwalaya and WAM for successfully concluding the project. I am hopeful that today’s event will provide a valuable learning opportunity for all,” she added.

The event included a presentation about the project by Shabnam Pokharel, Technical Coordinator for the project. The Youth Led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action in Nepal project was launched to promote youth-driven efforts toward achieving gender equality and social inclusion in the development process of post COVID-19 crisis. The project sought to empower youth to advocate for inclusive youth engagement and opportunities within policy-making processes, while simultaneously strengthening their understanding and commitment to gender equality and social inclusion.

Oxfam implemented the three-year long project from January 2022 to December 2024 in four municipalities of two provinces - Bhagwatimai Rural Municipality and Dungeshwor Rural Municipality in Dailekh district, Karnali Province and Patan Municipality and Dashrathchand Municipality of Baitadi district in Sudurpashchim Province.

The workshop included panel discussion about youth leadership in development among four panelists - Mina Kumari Khadka, Deputy Chair, Bhagwatimai Rural Municipality, Dailekh district, Karnali Province, Chanda Thapa, Chief Administrative Officer, National Youth Council, Rajendra Adhikari, Vice-Chair, Bhagwatimai Rural Municipality Youth Council, and Dharma Raj Rimal, Chairperson, Yuwalaya.

Similarly, Jose-Luis Venuesa Santa Maria, Head of Cooperation, European Union shared, “We are quite proud of the project achievements. From its inception, our objective was to address the challenges faced by youth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging its substantial impact on their education and overall well-being. In line with the European Union's core commitment to youth empowerment, we are hopeful that the local government will ensure the sustainability of youth and GESI plans. We would like to thank Oxfam, local partners Yuwalaya and WAM, and the local government, communities, and youth leaders for their crucial support throughout this endeavor.”

Likewise, Surendra Basnet offered, “I would like to thank the key players (Oxfam, Yuwalaya, WAM, and local government) for successfully implementing the project. We recognize the vital role of youth in national development and celebrate International Youth Day to amplify their voices and address their needs. Youth are drivers of change, and youth empowerment remains a crucial focus. I express my sincere gratitude to all speakers and participants, and I hope we all continue our important advocacy and work.”

The event was attended by more than 50 participants including representatives from the European Union, National Youth Council, local government, non-governmental organizations, INGOs, and media.

Oxfam in Nepal has been working with government, civil society, partners, women, and youth in Nepalsince 1980s through various development, humanitarian, and influencing projects to strengthen civic spaces and peoples’ actions to end all forms of inequalities and social injustices. Oxfam aims to ensure rights of all genders irrespective of their identities enabling women and youth leadership at all levels. We have 3 integrated programmes viz Gender Justice, Resilience and Climate Justice, and WASH and Water Governance.