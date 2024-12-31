North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sends New Year greetings to Putin

Dec. 31, 2024, 8:50 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated support for Russia's military operation against Ukraine in his New Year greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, Rodong Sinmun, reported on Tuesday that Kim sent a congratulatory letter to Putin the previous day.

The report said that Kim called Putin his dearest friend, and expressed his willingness to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia.

The bilateral partnership treaty signed earlier this year stipulates mutual military and other assistance if either country is attacked or in a state of war.

Kim reportedly said in his message that he hopes that 2025 will be recorded as ''the first year of war victory in the 21st century'' as the Russian army and people achieve a great victory.

Based on the reports of the letter, there was no mention of North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia or provision of weapons

Agencies

