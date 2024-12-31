Tamu Lhosar Celebrated

Tamu Lhosar Celebrated

Dec. 31, 2024, 8:57 a.m.

The Gurung community celebrated Tamu Lhosar by welcoming the new year on Monday.

Gurung people gathered in their traditional dresses and performed traditional songs and dances at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

According to the Tamu Lhosar Main Organising Committee, the Gurungs mark Tamu Lhosar as their New Year on Poush 15 every year. In the Gurung language, 'Lho' stands for class and 'Sar' for change.

The Gurungs divide their year into 12 cycles and each cycle is represented by 12 different animals -- Garuda (eagle), serpent, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, deer, mouse, cow, tiger and cat -- which they call “lho.” During each Lhosar, they bid farewell to the existing 'lho' and welcome a new one.

This year, the Gurung community celebrated Lhosar by bidding farewell to the Garuda cycle and welcoming the Snake cycle on Monday.

