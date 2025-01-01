ISRAELI AMBASSADOR SPEAKS: Israel For All Possible Support To Nepal

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass Israel is ready to welcome 2000 recently selected Nepali caregivers

Jan. 1, 2025, 10:54 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass said that information from Arab sources indicates that Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi is alive and being held by Hamas terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Ambassador Bass stressed that Israel is making every effort to secure the release of the remaining 100 hostages held by Hamas. He announced that the 2,000 Nepalese caregivers will soon travel to Israel as part of an intergovernmental agreement.

In addition, he noted that the Israeli government is providing financial assistance to the families of 10 Nepalese students who lost their lives in a Hamas attack, and stated that support for Nepalese is equal to that for Israeli citizens. The final list of caregivers selected was published transparently through a lottery system from over 4,000 applicants.

Ambassador Bass also mentioned that countries such as Thailand and Congo have begun to send their students to Israel as part of the Learn and Earn program. He emphasized that the relationship between Israel and Nepal has been strong and cooperative since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago under Prime Minister BP Koirala.

He claimed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, more than 3,000 Nepalese agricultural specialists have traveled to Israel and returned with advanced expertise. According to him, a large number of young Nepalese who have returned after completing study and earning programs are helping to modernize and commercialize the country's agricultural industry.

Ambassador Bass also condemned the recent ICC ruling against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it an unfair verdict against a democratically elected leader. According to him, the ruling encourages terrorist groups like Hamas to murder innocent people.

"The anti-Semitic decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague is a modern-day Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in his statement.

The Prime Minister said, "These judges did nothing, they did nothing against the real war crime committed against the millions who have been murdered or uprooted by the dictatorship in Iran, Syria and Yemen.

To save the lives of Israeli civilians, Ambassador Bass explained that Israel is fighting Iran's proxy terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Yemen, Hezbollah, and countless others. He warned that if Hezbollah abides by the recent cease-fire agreement with Lebanon, it will win. In order to defend thousands of its people in northern Israel, Israel launched an attack on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

He said Israel wants to live in peace. The latest attack on terrorist groups is to defend innocent people.

A Correspondent

